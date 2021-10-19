The month of October is already half over, so that means there are only a couple of weeks left until Halloween and Harvest events start. So make plans now about which events you plan to attend and the costume you will wear to the celebration.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is hosting an escape room event — “The Sabotage at Waverly Academy,” Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.
The event is for all ages and inspired by popular girl sleuth, Nancy Drew. Space is limited, so make sure you and your clue crew are covered by signing up at the front desk. This is an all-day event both Friday and Saturday, but participants must register in advance to reserve a time in the “escape room.” For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.
Trunk or Treat Fall Festival
Payson’s annual Trunk or Treat event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (or until the candy is gone), Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Payson Event Center. There is no admission fee.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals that would like to provide a “trunk” for treating need to register by Monday, Oct. 25 with Payson Parks & Recreation. For details call 928-472-5110.
The Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department provides all the candy.
No fires, alcohol, smoking, or weapons are permitted at this event.
Any additional questions can be directed to the parks and rec office at 928-472-5110.
Old County Inn Nash Halloween Bash
Old County Inn, on the corner of Highway 87 and Old County Road, hosts the Nash Halloween Bash from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Kids under 10 and wearing a costume will get a free mini pumpkin and candy. You can get photos with mini horses or get a free pony ride from the bigger horses.
Pine-Strawberry’s annual Trunk or Treat
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is hosting the area’s annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pine Fire Station on Hardscrabble.
The Trunk or Treat event is the best way for the little ones in your life to get a chance at trick or treat fun. With a limited full-time population, come Halloween night, there are just not so many doors to knock on.
Any and all community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicle, dress up and pass out candy to ghouls, goblins, princesses, robots and more.
Candi Paine is currently coordinating the spots — and they are almost full, so reserve one now. Contact her at candijpaine@yahoo.com or text 928-978-6514. You can also use the Pine-Strawberry Fire District Facebook page to sign up.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire stations are both accepting donations of candy as well.
Halloween House
Visit the Creepy Carnival Halloween Circus House, 206 W. Phoenix St. starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Halloween House features a walk-in haunted creepy scene where visitors go inside and then turn around and come back out open at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 and on Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31. There will be cotton candy, balloon animals and individual bags of candy for the kids on Halloween night.
See the carnival of chaos all month long — it will be lit up, located across from Gila Concrete. For details, call 928-607-7575.
Bags and Trunk or Treat Event
In memory of Robert “Uncle Bob” Marshall the Old Bastards MC Payson presents its seventh annual Bags and Trunk or Treat Event Saturday, Oct. 30 at Backwoods Bar & Grill, 210 E. Highway 260.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for the little ghouls and goblins to trick or treat. Admission is one canned food item, which is donated to the Time Out Shelter.
Pre-registration is required for bikes and vehicles to be entered in the show and trophies will be handed out for best decorated. Contact Coors at 520-850-0116 for registration.
Outlaw Circus is this year’s featured band. They will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening will have raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds go to the group’s holiday meals program. Members deliver dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas on their motorcycles.
Harvest Block Party
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, plans a Harvest Block Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
The evening features a free hot dog dinner; approximately 22 game booths, including Fishing Booth, Dunk Tank, Tossing Games, Bounce House, popcorn and hot cocoa, Ring Toss, Photo Booth and more; plus lots of candy.
Wear your favorite costume; bring your family and friends for a fun, safe night filled with free games, free dinner and lots of candy.
Bowl or Treat and Halloween Laser Bowl
Rim Country Bowl, 1109 N. Beeline Highway, will have 16 lanes of trick or treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 and Laser Bowl starting at 8 p.m. For details, visit www.rimcountrybowl.com or call 928-474-9589.
Top chili chefs at P-S Fall Festival
Pine-Strawberry’s annual Fall Festival was Oct. 9 and 10 at the Community Center.
Hosted by the Pine Strawberry Business Community, the festival featured antiques, quilts and a chili cook-off.
According to Gail Jones, a member of PSBC, there were nine contestants in the cook-off, which was part of Saturday’s festivities. The winners were: Dave Edwards, first; Rick Bayna, second; and Pat Cockerell, third. Jones said Bayna returned his winnings to PSBC.
Sponsors of the chili cook-off were Old County Inn, Pinewood Tavern and Pine Provisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!