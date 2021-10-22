• Trunk or Treat Fall Festival, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (or until the candy is gone), Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Payson Event Center. There is no admission fee. Area businesses, organizations and individuals that would like to provide a “trunk” for treating need to register by Monday, Oct. 25 with Payson Parks & Recreation. For details call 928-472-5110.
• “Escape Room” event, The Sabotage at Waverly Academy Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Participants must register in advance to reserve a time in the “escape room.” For details call the library at 928-474-9260.
• Old County Inn Nash Halloween Bash, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 for those under 10, Old County Inn, on the corner of Highway 87 and Old County Road.
•Pine-Strawberry Trunk-or-Treat, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, Pine-Strawberry Fire Department. Contact Candi Paine for details at candijpaine@yahoo.com or text 928-978-6514. The Pine-Strawberry fire stations are both accepting donations of candy as well.
• Bags and Trunk or Treat Event, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Backwoods Bar & Grill, 210 E. Highway 260; open at 5 p.m. for our little ghouls and goblins to trick or treat. Admission is one canned food item, which is donated to the Time Out Shelter.
Pre-registration is required for bikes and vehicles to be entered in the show. Contact Coors at 520-850-0116 for registration. Outlaw Circus is this year’s featured band, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Proceeds go to the group’s holiday meals program.
• Creepy Carnival Halloween Circus House, 206 W. Phoenix St., open at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31. There is cotton candy, balloon animals and individual bags of candy for the kids on Halloween night. For details call 928-607-7575.
• Bowl or Treat and Halloween Laser Bowl, 1109 N. Beeline Highway, Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for trick or treating and 8 p.m. for Laser Bowl. For details visit www.rimcountrybowl.com or call 928-474-9589.
• Trunk ’n Treat Event, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Please enter from the Main Street entrance.
• Harvest Block Party, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The evening features food, games and more.
