The Community Health and Care Fair has been serving residents of the Rim Country for more than 20 years. It started as two events in 1999 — the Care Fair, hosted by the Payson Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Health Fair, presented by the Mogollon Health Alliance (now known as the MHA Foundation).
Both events were held around the same time, so the dates conflicted. According to Cliff Potts, who served on the Care Fair Committee organized by Bob Dalby, about two years in, organizers sat down and combined the two events into the Community Health and Care Fair we know today.
Potts said after the “consolidation” the event continued at the LDS church, but it was bursting at the seams with participants and those attending. It was held at the church for two years and then became so big it had to be moved to a larger venue in 2004 — the old gym at Payson High School.
He said when the roof had to be replaced on the gym, the Health and Care Fair moved again, going to the gym at Julia Randall Elementary School, where it has been held annually — except for the two years when the COVID-19 had large gatherings shut down.
The 2022 Community Health and Care Fair is 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5 at Julia Randall Elementary School gym. It is an opportunity for Rim Country residents to get low- or no-cost screenings and exams. There are also a number of different vendors providing health service information and more.
The event’s key sponsors are: Banner Health Payson Medical Center; MHA Foundation; Powell Place; Payson Care Center; Compassus; EAHEC (Eastern Arizona Area Health Education Center); and Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation.
Vendors taking part include:
• Arbonne
• Payson Senior Center
• Arizona Care Hospice
• Time Out
• New Beginnings
• NAMI
• Southwest Fair Housing Council
• CASA
• Southwest Behavioral
• Medicare Solutions
• North Country HealthCare
• Gila County Health and Emergency Management and Prevention Team
• Gila County Community Action Program
• United Health Care
• Payson Stake Relief Society
• BCBSAZ Health Choice Pathways
• AZ Health Zone SNAP-ED Gila County Health Department
