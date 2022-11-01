The Community Health and Care Fair has been serving residents of the Rim Country for more than 20 years. It started as two events in 1999 — the Care Fair, hosted by the Payson Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Health Fair, presented by the Mogollon Health Alliance (now known as the MHA Foundation).

Both events were held around the same time, so the dates conflicted. According to Cliff Potts, who served on the Care Fair Committee organized by Bob Dalby, about two years in, organizers sat down and combined the two events into the Community Health and Care Fair we know today.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.