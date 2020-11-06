Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That blood can only come from healthy, volunteer donors.
As new coronavirus cases surge and influenza activity picks up, Vitalant urges healthy people to make an appointment to give blood or platelets.
Blood and platelet donations often drop during the holiday months, as fewer donors are available because of seasonal activities and illnesses, but this year the outlook is worrisome. With many schools transitioned to virtual learning and businesses in work-from-home situations, about 1,600 Vitalant blood drives have already been canceled for November and December, including 376 in Arizona. Additional donors — including those who have never given before — are needed to turn out at donation centers and available community blood drives.
To learn more and schedule an appointment to give, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Two Rim Country blood drives take place next week: from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Pine/Strawberry First Baptist Church, 4039 N. Hwy. 87; and from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Road in Payson.
Vitalant continues to test blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies to find potential donors who could give convalescent plasma. Donors whose blood tests positive for antibodies can help a COVID-19 patient with their plasma while their other blood components could help a cancer patient, trauma victim or someone with another serious medical condition. Testing positive for antibodies also puts donors on a unique track to donate convalescent plasma regularly — and join others as part of the COVID Rescue Team — to help even more COVID-19 patients.
