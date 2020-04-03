The financial impact of COVID-19 is cutting deeply into the financial resources of nonprofits around the state. That is why local organizations are asking residents to consider taking part on Arizona Gives Day April 7.
Some Rim Country charities that residents may donate online to through Arizona Gives Day are Arizona Lions Vision and Hearing Foundation (this is the branch of the Lions that allow the local club to provide eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and more); Humane Society of Central Arizona; North Country HealthCare and Time Out, Inc.
On Arizona Gives Day, go to azgives.org; tap on nonprofits or enter the name of the group you wish to make a donation and follow the prompts. Early contributions are being accepted.
AZ Gives has established an Emergency Relief Fund on its website because of the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It makes it easy to help nonprofits losing critical funding. Many have had to cancel in-person fundraising events on which they depend.
All donations received by the Emergency Relief Fund will be distributed evenly among participating nonprofits.
A survey by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits of nonprofit organizations statewide showed that nearly 90% of the 364 respondents have been or expect to be significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 with the total loss of reported revenue at $29,946,350 as of March 20.
Of those organizations impacted, more than 83% reported decreased revenue from canceled events, with nearly 60% expressing concern for budgetary implications related to strains on the national economy.
Additionally, 54% showed a disruption of services to clients and communities.“It’s incredibly difficult to watch this happening and we’re certainly much too early in the process to even try to determine an overall dollar impact, but we do know that organizations reporting revenue impact expect to lose an average of 31% of their revenue with reported ranges up to $10 million,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield.
Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised $17 million for Arizona nonprofits, including a record $3.6 million raised in 2019.
The upcoming Arizona Gives Day 24-hour online fundraising campaign is a collaboration with Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by First Bank.
For more information about the Arizona Gives Day, visit www.azgives.org.
