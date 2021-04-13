Arizona low desert gardeners who love tomatoes can take advantage of two growing seasons. Tomatoes planted after the last spring frost (usually mid-February at lower elevations) can be ready for salads and pasta sauce within 60-90 days.
Those who missed that optimal window can plan on the monsoon, planting around the end of July through mid-August, and covering with shade cloth to protect your plants from daytime heat until gentler autumn daytime highs.
The favorite temperature of tomatoes range from 70-to-90 degrees, with nights that stay above 55. So, Rim Country climes have not quite reached those optimal temps, but we’re getting close, so now is the time to make all the best preparations.
Arizona tomatoes are most productive when they flower and get pollinated before the extreme summer heat. Why? Temperatures above 90 can neutralize tomato pollen — but fruit that had already set will continue to mature in the heat.
Are tomatoes a vegetable, or a fruit? Did they originate in the Americas, Europe, Africa or Asia? Which varietals are best for Arizona? And do they lose their nutritive value when cooked?
Tomatoes are the topic at the 11 a.m., Thursday, April 15 gardening webinar hosted online and free as a collaboration between the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County and green-thumbed experts from the Payson Community Garden. Zoom link for the presentation is arizona.zoom.us/j/82524359900 and you’re welcome to login up to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An easy, convenient way to connect is via “click here” direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view dozens of prior Thursday webinar topics ranging from soil preparation, winter gardening, container gardening and more.
The University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts the series and the Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension.
To be added to an email invite list for gardening and horticulture workshops call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu
Presentations continue with
• April 22 – Transforming needs into assets: Establishing a watershed partnership
• April 29 – Climate Masters Extension & Outreach Research Report
• May 6 – Microbes and Mulch for Your Garden
Tidbits on tomatoes
As for the questions earlier — a few interesting facts and answers include that tomatoes contain seeds, so they’re fruit, not vegetables, botanically speaking. However Supreme Court case law from 1887 says otherwise. In that year United States tariff laws imposed a levy on imported vegetables, but not fruits, and the debate over tomatoes went to the Supreme Court (Nix v. Hedden) with a decision affirming that tomatoes were considered vegetables, defined by their culinary use with dinner rather than dessert.
Rich in lycopene, the antioxidants within are good for your heart and effective cancer-fighters. Cooked tomatoes are actually better for you than raw because cooking releases beneficial chemicals.
The tasty fruits (er, vegetables?) are also packed with vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium.
Originally from the Peruvian Andes in South America, tomatoes made it to Mexico and North America thanks to Aztec trading routes — and there are more than 7,500 tomato varieties worldwide.
The varieties suggested as optimal for Arizona gardens are those with a fairly quick 60-90 days-to-maturity cycle; small and medium fruit such as Roma. Others suggested for Arizona gardens include celebrity, Pearson, Cherokee Purple and Punta Banda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!