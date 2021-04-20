High Country Garden Club members are excited to hold a plant sale this May after canceling last year’s event because of COVID-19 restrictions.
To make it a celebratory return, the club will have raffle items along with all kinds of plants to help Rim Country residents get a jump on their gardens.
The High Country Garden Club Plant Sale is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 1 in the Big Lots parking lot, at North Manzanita and East Highway 260.
The plant selection includes annuals, dish gardens, herbs, houseplants, irises, perennials, succulents, vegetables, and xeriscape.
The sale also features local artisans, farm fresh eggs and produce, baked goods, decorative rocks, and a spectacular raffle. Raffle prizes include a year’s subscription to a garden plot at Payson Community Garden; a composter; a potting bench; an antique sleigh planter (already planted); a vintage garden bench and more.
Admission is free, but cash or checks are required for purchases.
