A mountain bike poker run to raise money for the Highline Trail Restoration is planned Saturday, Oct. 9.
Riders will be shuttled from the Landmark Restaurant in Christopher Creek to the 260 Trailhead. There they’ll ride the iconic 260 Trail to the See Canyon Trailhead, and receive playing cards on the way. After all riders arrive back at the Landmark, the top three best 5 card hands will win the grand prizes.
All proceeds from the Highline Hold’em will go directly to the National Forest’s Foundation Highline Trail Restoration project.
The Highline Trail stretches for 51 miles right below the Mogollon Rim from the 260 Trailhead to Pine. The restoration project’s goal is to revitalize the entire trail, beginning with the section from Pine to Washington Park.
When completed, the Highline will have 51 miles of continuous single track trail.
The Mogollon Sporting Association is sponsoring the event, which requires a $50 entry fee. Register at www.msarim.org/highline-holdem.
Also sponsoring are U.S Forest Service, National Forest Foundation, Desert Financial Credit Union, American Family Insurance, Payson Tire and Automotive, The Landmark at Christopher Creek, Garvin’s RV and Adventures, Absolute Bikes, Sunshine Cleaning and Restoration, KRIM-FM.
