Looking for a way to extend holiday happiness? Consider one of the many opportunities available throughout the Rim Country to make a direct contribution to those in need.
Charity Tree program
The Charity Tree program — decorated trees at Swiss Village shops that will go to families in need — continues through Dec. 16. Coordinator Rebecca Acord hopes to have not only trees to donate, but also additional cash sponsors for each tree. “I hope to have $100 per tree,” she said.
To donate to the Charity Tree program, call 928-978-0640.
Toy Run tomorrow
The 17th Annual Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run presented by Rim Country Chapter ABATE of AZ is Saturday, Dec. 14 — unwrapped donations of new gifts and toys, along with clothes, are needed for toddlers through teens. The party starts at 11 a.m. hosted by the Buffalo Bar & Grill, 311 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Moose Lodge #852 will handle the distribution. For details, call “CC” at 928-476-1955.
Angel Trees
• The Payson chapter of the Salvation Army has its Angel Tree at the National Bank of Arizona, 804 S. Beeline, Highway. Stop by and collect one, two or more ornaments naming a boy or girl, their age and Christmas wishes. Follow the instructions and return the gifts accordingly for distribution. The bank lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• This year, the Edward Jones Angel Tree is supporting the Payson Senior Center, Payson Community Kids and Time Out Inc.
As of press time, were still 20 tags left, so drop by soon if you are in the giving spirit! Chris Walsh’s Edward Jones office is located at 411 S. Beeline Highway, Suite B.
• The Angel Project Toy Drive collects both toys for less fortunate children and blankets for seniors. It is an effort of Angel Alatriz, a 14-year-old boy, who has tried to help others with the project for the past 10 years. There are both Angel Trees and donation boxes where contributions can be made.
Angel Trees are at La Sierra Mexican Restaurant, Culver’s, Pizza Hut, Back to Basics, Filiberto’s, Serendipity, Stage, From Head to Toe Essentials.
Donation boxes are at Payson Barber Shop, Quigtone Music Supply, Pizza Factory, Bob’s Western Wear, Candle Factory, Native Grill and Wings.
The contributions to this project are needed by Friday, Dec. 20. For more information, call Leticia Alatriz, Angel’s mother, at 480-322-2744.
Care Center residents
Payson Care Center is seeking donations for their residents. They would appreciate any of the following: lotion, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, brushes, combs, razors, individually wrapped candy and sugar-free candy, nonperishable cookies and snack food, T-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, baseball caps, knit caps, slip-free socks, large print puzzle books and adult coloring books, 300-piece jigsaw puzzles, reading glasses, colored pencils and crayons.
Drop off donations by Dec. 18 at 107 E. Lone Pine Drive, or call 928-474-6896.
Food drive
The Payson Area Food Drive (PAFD) runs now through Super (Souper) Bowl Sunday, the first Sunday in February. It provides food and funds for all the food banks in the Rim Country area.
Collection boxes are available at town hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway; Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Bashas’, 142 E. Highway 260; Safeway, 401 E. Highway 260; Berkshire Hathaway, 609 S. Beeline Highway; Keller-Williams, At The Rim Team, 611 S. Beeline Highway; and Finance of America, 411 S. Beeline Highway.
