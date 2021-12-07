Hoop Shoot Saturday Dec 7, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Payson Elks National Basketball Free Throw Hoop Shoot is at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Registration is at noon. The competition is open to boys and girls ages 8 to13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hoop Shoot Free Throw Basketball Sport Gym Competition Apache Noon Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Infrastructure plans could boost county broadband plan County to no longer provide COVID testing in Payson Meet Maggie the hero dog who saved neighbor in distress Smith brings decades of experience as interim parks & rec director Rim Country legislative district boundaries spur fierce debate CLICK TO VOTE IN: Latest Stories Hoop Shoot Saturday Infrastructure plans could boost county broadband plan County to no longer provide COVID testing in Payson Choral Society’s ‘Christmas Stories!’ this weekend Meet Maggie the hero dog who saved neighbor in distress Electric Light Parade still a family favorite Smith brings decades of experience as interim parks & rec director Rim Country legislative district boundaries spur fierce debate A look at inoculation and vaccines throughout history Council holds first hearing on backyard chicken coops Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Re: 'President's challenges' Broken promises Fed up with Payson Town Council Re: Justice system Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Representatives need to address climate change Columnists A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values The songs that filled my earliest days – Part 2 The songs that filled my earliest days with joy Two interesting legal issues – Part 2 Two interesting legal issues Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Allstate - Melissa Rippy Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from Gila County Chester's Chicken Booster Shots Now Available Delicious Cafe Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Payson Chevron Rim Wash Historic Payson Ornaments Banner Health Medicare Enrollment Assistance Santa's Workshop in the Pines St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank Tax Credit Dueker Ranch Tax Credit See's Candies Ringo Starr: Search and Rescue Dog The Fairways NAPA Auto Parts Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Dr. Bob Gear Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Office for Rent Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Psalm Luke 2:14 Integricare 2x3 Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Ground Game Flooring Firewood - Yard Cleaning - Tree Trimming Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing?
