Rising prices are forcing most to make adjustments in their holiday gift giving plans. Several groups in Rim Country are asking residents to make a little space in their gifting budget to remember neighbors who may not have a Christmas without a little help.
Take part in one, two or three Community Toy Drives Saturday, Dec. 10.
Community Toy Drive at Sawmill Theatres
The KRIM 96.3 Community Toy Drive with a free movie is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St. The movie is “Strange World.”
Bring a new toy and see the movie for free. Assisting KRIM 96.3 with the event are American Legion Post 69 and American Sales.
Community Toy Drive Scramble
The Payson Golf Club and Fairways Restaurant also plan a Community Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Payson Golf Club is at 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Bring a toy and play 18 holes for $65 per player for non-club members and $55 per player for members. The fee includes a cart and a Fairways breakfast burrito with a choice of Bloody Mary, Mimosa or beer.
The winning team receives Fairways and Pro Shop gift cards.
The High Country Chapter of ABATE of AZ presents the 20th Annual Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at MidTown Yard, 3870 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
Unwrapped donations of toys, gifts clothing are needed for toddlers through teens. Look for drop boxes at participating businesses or bring to the event. The donations will be distributed by members of the Greater Moose Lodge #852.
The event includes a silent auction; a 50-50 drawing; raffles; and music.
For details, call CC at 928-476-1955.
Angel Tree
Once again, Edward Jones has an Angel Tree to provide holiday gifts for those who might go without.
Edward Jones has offered an Angel Tree to the community for 11 years. The 2022 Angel Tree has tags for: the Senior Center, Pinal/Gila Area Agency on Aging, Payson Community Kids, Time Out Shelter, and Payson Warming Center.
Please drop by Chris Walsh’s Edward Jones office at 411 S. Beeline Highway, Suite B, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to pick up tags by Tuesday, Dec. 13. All gifts must be returned by Friday, Dec. 16. For questions, call Pat Kolasinski, 928-468-1470.
Other giving opportunities
While neither Payson Care Center nor Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation are among the Angel Tree participants, many of their residents could face the holidays alone. To help make the season bright for them as well, Payson Care Center’s Corinna Sanders Whitson, admissions director, provided the following recommendations for care center residents: body wash, shampoo, puzzles, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, writing pens, night-lights, nonslip socks, slippers, robes, blankets and pillows, calendars, Christmas goodies, baby dolls, little storage containers for toiletries, hair ties, clippers, clothes such as sweat pants or lounge pants, signed Christmas cards, stuffed animals that sing.
Contact Sanders Whitson at 928-970-1835 for details. She recommends putting the gifts in a gift bag so staff can give to the recipient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!