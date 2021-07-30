Jazz returns to Payson with a free performance at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The Beth Lederman Trio performs with guest vocalist and saxophonist Donna Wilde.
Pianist Beth Lederman leads the trio that includes Mike King on bass and Gerry Reynolds on drums.
Lederman is known for her sophisticated jazz and rhythmic Brazilian stylings. She has been the mainstay in the jazz movement in Phoenix for a long time. She began studying classical music at 5, and she continued to study, ultimately receiving a bachelor’s degree in music from Arizona State University.
Lederman has led several Latin bands, played with the superstars and is nothing less than a superb jazz pianist.
Wilde brings her own special style of playing and singing, and her talents blend with Beth Lederman’s playing. As a saxophonist and vocalist, with a soulful voice, she is a compelling performer. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Wisconsin, one of her early professional gigs included backing a headline artist Engelbert Humperdinck on a Carnival Cruise liner.
King is best known for being one of the most in-demand bass players in the Valley. Having received a master’s degree in music from Ottawa University he went on to become a college music instructor and conductor of the Mesa Community College jazz combo; a private string instrument teacher; and an active club and show band musician that included a stint with jazz great Charles Lewis.
Reynolds is known for having played with so many jazz artists. As the house drummer at the Pita Jungle Jazz Jam in Chandler, he engaged with the Valley’s best artists every week for 10 years. Coordinating the Payson Jazz series at the Community Presbyterian Church, he has played with more than 130 artists, including some international jazz greats like piano vocalist Judy Roberts and guitarist Howard Alden.
At the performance facemasks are optional for those who have been vaccinated.
A RSVP is requested, but not required — contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
