Blood donations are expected to drop up to 30% on the days around the Independence Day holiday. Donors are strongly urged to give blood as soon as possible. For an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).
Area blood drives are scheduled July 14 and July 27.
The drive on Tuesday, July 14, will take place in both Payson and Pine. The Payson drive is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 14 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 S.R. 260. The Pine drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 14 at the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87.
Another Payson drive is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, July 27 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
Donate blood during these drives and your donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
An authorized Food and Drug Administration test will be used that shows if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms.
The antibody test is not a way to find out if you are currently infected with this virus.
While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help people who are still recovering from the COVID-19 infection.
Blood donors can log onto their Vitalant confidential donor portal to access test results within three weeks after their donation. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
