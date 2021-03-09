Using covers for your garden can extend growing seasons — and thwart ravenous rodents, hungry birds and munching insects.
On Thursday, March 11, the team of green-thumbed volunteers with Payson Community Garden discusses how and when to use garden covers during the 11 a.m. free online gardening webinar hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County.
Topics during the one-hour presentation include the right timing to cover your crops, which materials have been most effective at the community garden, maintenance and troubleshooting.
Payson Community Garden volunteers have learned so much over the years and share their experience and knowledge each Thursday during these ongoing — and popular — webinars.
Mark your calendar for upcoming weekly presentations:
• March 18: Soil, Planting and Nurturing Your Garden
• March 25: Vertical Gardening Techniques
• April 1: Bug and Disease Free Zone
• April 8: Microbes and Mulch for Your Garden
• April 15: Tomatoes Galore
The link for the presentations is arizona.zoom.us/j/82192986747 and you’re welcome to login up to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An easy, convenient way to connect is via “click here” direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view previous programs from the past year such as “Winter Gardening” and “Compost Tea.”
The Cooperative Extension Service’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Chris Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension.
Want to be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Jones, extension agent, University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
