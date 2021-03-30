Aphids range in color from green to pink and black – feeding on soft new growth, and secreting sticky “honeydew” as they feed, which can spur the growth of sooty mold on your plants. Caterpillars such as cabbageworms and loopers eat holes in your vegetables – they’re particularly partial to those in the brassica family such as cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kale; plus tomatoes, cucumbers and more. Squash bugs, thrips, spider mites, mealy bugs and scale insects – the range of common garden pests in Arizona is as diverse as your carefully tended plants. Fortunately, Suzan Miller-Hoover has firsthand experience with garden insects and diseases common to vegetables and flowers from volunteering with the Payson Community Garden. She explains how to recognize the insects and effectively treat them at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1 online as the guest presenter at the weekly gardening webinar. Free and hosted online as a collaboration with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County, the Zoom link for the presentation is arizona.zoom.us/j/85948992258 and you’re welcome to login up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.
The University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this popular series, and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension. Want to be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Future topics:
• April 8: Microbes and Mulch for Your Garden
• April 15: Tomatoes Galore
