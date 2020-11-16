Yellow Bluestem Invasive grass is the subject of the next University of Arizona Cooperative Extension webinar 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19
Yellow Bluestem: An Encroaching Invasive Grass is presented by guest speaker Ashley Hall.
Non-native species like Yellow Bluestem negatively affect the habitats they invade in many ways, including economically, environmentally, and/or ecologically.
Yellow Bluestem is a perennial grass introduced to the United States from Europe and Asia in the early 1900s to control erosion and as a forage species. In the past several years, this species has become an emerging invasive in Arizona. Yellow Bluestem has been shown to alter soil function and biota, suppressing the growth of native vegetation.
It out-competes native species because it can grow much taller than most native grasses and creates a sod thick formation by reproducing through underground stems. While this species was introduced in some parts of the U.S. to provide additional forage for grazing species, Yellow Bluestem is less palatable than natives and is not preferred by cattle, equine, or wildlife.
Eradication of this species may require intense management efforts if a new population is not eliminated quickly.
Hall received a bachelor’s degree in rangeland ecology and management with a minor in Geographic Information Systems from the University of Arizona in 2009 and a master’s in 2011. Her thesis focused on researching nurse plant-protégé interactions between two species of bursage and creosote, as well as creating a vegetation map of the Mohawk Mountains and San Cristobal Valley on the Barry M. Goldwater Range. After finishing her master’s Hall began working for UA Cooperative Extension as a team member of the Cooperative Rangeland Monitoring Program assisting the Bureau of Land Management in establishing a vegetation monitoring protocol. She also worked for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the invasive species coordinator for Arizona Refuges. Hall currently works for Gila County Cooperative Extension, focusing on rangeland management and animal science.
Cooperative Extension’s popular series of free weekly online presentations is an educational hour arranged and hosted by Chris Jones, Extension Agent with University of Arizona’s Gila County Cooperative Extension. To be added to Jones’ invite list for gardening and horticulture workshops, email ckjones@email.arizona.edu or call 928-402-8586. Guests may login up to 10 minutes prior to the webinar at arizona.zoom.us/j/89689070806.
Easier and more convenient direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where there are posts of previous programs, such as Winter Gardening and Compost Tea, and ‘Payson’s New Fire Adapted Community Code.
The website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources for Rim Country gardeners.
Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Chris Jones and a local network of gardeners and green-thumbed followers at facebook.com/gilaextension
