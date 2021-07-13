How would you forecast smoke from the recent Backbone Fire? Is there any way to manage it?
Matt Pace is a meteorologist with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and earned a doctorate in Meteorology and Climatology from Arizona State University. Producing daily forecasts for the state and as lead forecaster for the smoke management program, Pace also has experience teaching college-level meteorology classes and working in broadcast news.
He will explain more at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 15 during a free webinar hosted by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County. The program doesn’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome to login up to 10 minutes before it begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/84649209837.
An easy, convenient way to connect is via ‘click here’ direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila. At this site those interested can also view dozens of prior Thursday webinar topics ranging from soil preparation to winter gardening and container gardening and more.
Step into the shoes of air quality meteorologists and learn how the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality forecasts smoke impacts from wildfires and prescribed fires around the state.
The program will also use examples from the Telegraph Fire and other recent wildfires to show how smoke moves during the day vs. overnight. This presentation will cover the tools you can use to stay informed about smoke in your local area.
University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts the series and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension.
To be added to an email invite list for gardening and horticulture workshops, call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
