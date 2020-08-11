Childhelp-Gila County Children's Advocacy Center hosts a program on Helping Kids Feel Secure from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at the small meeting room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
This is an introductory meeting on ways to support those from infancy through the age of 18 to face life’s challenges. All parents, caregivers and support people are invited to attend.
It is an informal and supportive place to come to learn more about how to be there for a child or teen that needs you.
There will be free pizza and certificates of participation will be provided.
Advise Shelley Soroka-Spence that you will attend; email her at ssoroka@childhelp.org. or just show up, but be sure to wear a mask.
