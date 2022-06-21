Summer officially begins June 21 with the Summer Solstice and unofficially ends Aug. 1, when school resumes.
For children looking for something to do for June and July, the Rim Country’s libraries are here to help.
Parents may be surprised by how much their children enjoy a good book. A recent poll from the National Education Association found that 70% of middle school students read more than 10 books a year. The National Literacy Trust reports that roughly 45% of children between the ages of 8 and 11 enjoy reading “very much.”
When suggesting to children that they read more this summer, parents can note the many ways that reading for pleasure differs from reading for school. Point out that kids won’t have to submit book reports and emphasize that they can choose their own books. Depending on children’s ages, introduce kids to a series like “Harry Potter,” which is a set of seven fantasy novels that has helped millions of young people across the globe discover and develop a fondness for reading. Weekly visits to the library, where kids can pick from hundreds of books, can get youngsters even more excited about reading. Area libraries are also offering a special summer reading program now through late July, Oceans of Possibilities. The program involves an array of activities for children of all ages.
Both the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, and the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 Randall Place, are taking part in the summer reading program.
Both have regular story times for younger children.
At the Payson library
Monday movies at 10:30 a.m. and Aquatic Art for All at 2 p.m., suitable for young children with their guardians.
The movies include: “Muppet Treasure Island,” June 27; “Finding Dory,” July 11; and “Luca,” July 18. The movie “Finding Dory” has interactive elements that may not be suitable for children with sensory sensitivities.
The art programs are: Ocean Nightlife, June 27; Sea Creatures, July 11; and Cupcake Crabs, July 18.
The Tuesday program is at 2 p.m. and is the Cuttlefish Conservation Club, which is suitable for all who wish to reduce and reuse. The projects: CD Spinner Art, June 21; Jellyfish Lanterns, June 28; Tear Bookmarks, July 5; Plastic Bag Potted Plants, July 12; and How to be a Conservationist, July 19.
Wednesday’s program, Wacky Whale Wednesdays, is at 2 p.m. and features: Foodie Fish Art, June 22; Beach Bingo, June 29; Ocean Origami, July 6; Foodie Fish Art, July 13; and Beach Bingo, July 20.
The Thursday program at 2 p.m., is recommended for those 9 and older, and features You Wouldn’t Want to be … On a 19th Century Whaling Ship, June 23; In the First Submarine, June 30; An 18th Century British Convict, July 7; On the Titanic, July 14; and On Shackleton’s Polar Expedition, July 21.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m., from July 1 through July 22, local children’s entertainer Tina Ratzken performs with stories, puppets and more.
To learn more about the For more information on Payson Public Library’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program, call 928-474-9260.
At the Pine library
The Pine library plans special events on Wednesdays at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted:
June 22 – Octopus Science, Library Activity Room
Friday, June 24, 10:30 a.m. – Lego Challenge, Library
June 29, 10:30 a.m. – Pirate Treasure Hunt at the Pine Trailhead
July 6 – Castaway Survival, Library Activity Room
Register in person at the library or online at: https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org.
