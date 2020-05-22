The precautions recommended for dealing with COVID-19 means library staff are redesigning traditional summer reading programs.
Payson program
The Payson Public Library summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story” begins Monday, June 1.
This is an online Summer Reading Program using the READsquared App (or if families would prefer, they can visit paysonlibrary.azsummerreading.org to access the online program). Besides the online program, the library will also have Take-Home Activity Kits available twice a week for kids. The library is located at 328 N. McLane Road.
Library staff hopes to include on-site programs during the month of July, but unfortunately, it is not possible to offer on-site programs in June.
Pine program
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine, plans a different summer reading program. There may still be limited library access in June, so there won’t be any in-house events.
The library is putting together some crafts, STEAM activities, LEGO challenges and virtual story times. If it becomes possible, there could be story times outside.
Please go online at: www.pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org to register or you can download the READSquared app. Participants in the summer reading program last year, just need to verify last year’s data, online or on the app. The online process also makes keeping a reading log very easy.
Participants have access to book lists, missions and games once registered. Everyone — ages 0-99 — may take part.The first summer packets are available June 2 to pick up at the library. These are created especially for preschool and kids through eighth grade. There are also family packs offered upon request, so everyone can read, craft and play together.
The staff at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine has worked very hard during the past several weeks re-cataloging DVDs, doing inventory of the children’s, junior and young adult sections and adding some new areas.
The library now offers curbside pickup. Visit www.gcldaz.org and select the catalog. Then reserve your materials (make sure you select IHP as your library). You can also call 928-476-3678 to reserve books.
