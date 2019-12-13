Payson Public Library Director Emily Linkey and Library Friends of Payson, Inc. President Linda Lanctot, did the honors at the December 6 groundbreaking ceremony for a 2,000-square-foot addition to the library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Also participating were Ken O'Dell, architect and Shannon Long, both of Long Design, and Tyler Goodman of 1st Priority Builders, the project contractor.
About 40 guests were present.
The Library Friends of Payson are paying for the meeting room addition, continuing a long tradition of supporting the library, which includes buying books, supplies, and equipment needed to enable the Library to best serve Rim Country.
Construction was scheduled to begin this week and be completed in the late spring.
