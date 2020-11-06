With the recent change in the temperature, the Payson Lions Club has been collecting men’s and women’s coats, jackets, vests and socks.
As temperatures drop, services for those in need are seeking warm outerwear and the Lions have stepped in to help.
The club is coordinating with Neil of the Homeless Initiative, 706-510-9589, to supply winter wear items.
Collection boxes are now available for those wishing to contribute. These boxes are located at the Chamber of Commerce and at the Payson Methodist Church. For more information, call Lion Dorine at 928-951-3014.
