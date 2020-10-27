The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is hosting a virtual health living with diabetes workshop. This six-week diabetes self-management workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, from Nov. 4 through Dec. 9.
The workshop can teach the skills needed to manage diabetes. Participants receive a free “Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions” book and the workshop is also free of charge. However, participation is limited.
Email maryg@pgcsc.org to register by Oct. 30.
Once registered, participants receive information on how to participate virtually.
