The count is in — the Payson Christmas Bird Count, that is. Since 1900, the National Audubon Society has conducted bird counts throughout North America. Local birding enthusiasts conducted their 18th annual count on Jan. 5, 2022.
It was a cold, but beautiful morning when the 21 participants headed out to spend the day identifying and counting all the birds they saw or heard in and around Payson.
By the end of the day, the participants had seen 86 species, just above average, while the 2,344 total birds was one of the poorest counts we have had.
The count is a census of the birds found during a 24-hour period in a designated circle 15 miles in diameter. The Payson count circle is centered a little northwest of town. It runs north to the Control Road and Whispering Pines, east just past Diamond Point Shadows, south to just below Oxbow Hill, and west to Tonto Natural Bridge. The national project includes over 2,000 counts held between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. There are over 35 counts held in Arizona, including Camp Verde, Jerome, Sedona, Flagstaff, and Mormon Lake.
The count provides a one-day snapshot of the birds present in the Payson area during the winter. Combined with other counts held nationwide, the results can be used to map the winter ranges of bird species.
Over many years, the counts can show if the distribution of a species has changed. A recent assessment of four decades of Christmas Bird Count observations found that almost 60% of the species had significant northward movements of their winter range distribution, some species by several hundred miles, a finding that matches climate change predictions.
Why did we see fewer birds this winter? It could have been that the stormy weather of the previous week pushed birds farther south. Another possibility is the extended drought, along with its associated fire and smoke, has made it more difficult for birds to survive and migrate resulting in lower numbers — there are reports throughout the West indicating that this might be happening.
Some of the most common species seen this year included Canada goose, dark-eyed junco, American robin, white-crowned sparrow, western bluebird, and bushtit — but almost all of these species were at lower than average numbers.
Birds of prey observed included golden eagle, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, and ferruginous hawk. But conspicuously absent were the smaller sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawks that often feed on small birds.
Waterfowl were present at Green Valley Park and other ponds in the area, including Canada goose, snow goose, northern shoveler, American wigeon, canvasback, ring-necked Duck, and ruddy duck.
Some of the harder to find birds we were lucky to find included greater roadrunner, Williamson’s sapsucker, belted kingfisher, American dipper.
A total of 151 species have been observed in the Payson area during the 18 winters covered by the count.
Two new species were observed this year. A red-breasted sapsucker was seen around Star Valley. They nest along the northern Pacific Coast and come down to Southern California for the winter, with some winters also being found in central to southern Arizona.
A lark sparrow was seen near Doll Baby. They can be found locally during the summer nesting in open country with scattered trees and shrubs, but generally head south for winter — this individual stayed farther north than normal.
Participants in this year’s count were Andy Affrunti, Shirley Affrunti, Christina Akins, Kathe Anderson, Gary Becko, Diane Brown, Julie Clark, Pam Conlin, Tom Conlin, Bret Elgersma, Dave Hallock, Helen Hassemer, Rick Heffernon, Micah Kipple, Lois Lorenz, Brett Montgomery, David Morales, Peggy Newman, Chip Steele, Diane Steele and Makenna Wells.
