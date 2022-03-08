Mary Marshall, left, with Arizona International Rescue Committee, accepted a $2,000 check from Patty Ryan, with Gila County Democrats and Democrats of Rim Country. The IRC helps Afghan allies who worked with U.S. troops that fought in Afghanistan.
Gila County Democrats and Democrats of Rim Country worked together to show their patriotism and support of U.S. troops by donating $2,000 to the Arizona International Rescue Committee (AZ IRC) last week. The IRC helps Afghan allies who worked with U.S. troops who fought in Afghanistan. These allies of the U.S. military risked their lives in Afghanistan to assist the U.S. forces there.
Stephanie Neely, of the Arizona International Rescue Committee in Phoenix, expressed thanks to the Gila County Democrats and Democrats of Rim Country for the generous donation.
She explained that Afghans being welcomed to Arizona helped the U.S. military, diplomats, and aid workers, all at great risk to themselves and their families. The majority of Afghan allies worked as translators and intelligence officers for the U.S. military. Some worked for nongovernmental organizations and media outlets.
Patty Ryan, a member of both Democrat groups in the Payson area, researched and discovered that most Afghan allies in Arizona are being relocated to the Phoenix area. The donation to the AZ IRC will be used for immediate needs of the 300 Afghan allies being located to Arizona.
These allies are offered special immigrant visas. They arrive in the U.S. with green cards and they can apply for U.S. citizenship after five years. They are not considered refugees, but they do receive the same resettlement benefits as refugees (source for this paragraph: New York Times Aug.16, 2021).
If you would like to donate to the AZ IRC to help Afghan allies in Arizona, contact Stephanie Neely, In-Kind Outreach Coordinator at Stephanie.Neely@rescue.org.
