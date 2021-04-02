Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Gaming Director Junior Tinnin presented checks to seven nonprofit organizations at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Friday, March 26.
The nonprofit organizations had applied to the casino’s Charity Contribution Funding Program, which stipulates that casinos pay any hand-pay jackpots won by a person on an excluded list or who cannot provide required documentation within 90 days of winning to an Arizona-based nonprofit organization.
Recipients were Strawberry Patchers, Frybread for Families, NAMI Payson, North Gila County CERT, Payson Arizona Woofers Society, Rim Country Rotary Foundation, and Soroptimists of Zane Grey Country. Each group was awarded $562.92. Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 or other approved classification with charitable causes.
