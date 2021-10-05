The Central Arizona Association of Realtors is making it easy for Rim residents to donate non-perishable food items to its Eighth Annual Payson Area Food Drive. Just call 928-474-1944 and make arrangements to have donations collected from your home between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8.
Organizers say the most needed items are cereal and canned fruits and vegetables. Contributions also needed are: ramen, macaroni and cheese, pancake mix, cornbread mix, cookie mix, soups and broths, peanut butter, baby food, canned juices, crackers, cake mixes, Spaghetti-O’s and tamales, chili, ravioli, canned meat, canned milk and formula.
The personal items needed include: shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, facial tissue, diapers and baby wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, can openers.
The CAAR Food Drive is also seeking cash donations to purchase milk, fresh meat, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Monetary donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum contribution of $10,000 from CAAR to the Payson and Pine/Strawberry Food Drives. Checks can be made payable to St. Vincent de Paul or Pine Strawberry Food Bank for tax-deductible donations (please put in memo line on your check — Food Bank).
Another event to help the food drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 or until the truck is filled. Pioneer Title is sponsoring a Shred-A-Thon at the CAAR office, Suite 12, 600 E. Highway. 260.
Bring non-perishable food items or a monetary donation in exchange for secure document shredding. An Assured Documentation truck will be on site at the CAAR office.
Only paper will be accepted — no cardboard, no 3-ring binders, no metal of any kind — please make sure you go through your boxes to verify they contain only paper before bringing them to be shredded.
There will also be drive-thru collection sites Saturday, Oct. 30 at 424 S. Beeline Highway or 611 S. Beeline Highway.
Food can be dropped at collection boxes at any real estate office in the area during business hours.
