The Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League has a celebration planned for the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The celebration starts at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Ballroom with a social hour, followed by dinner, the speaker, cake-cutting ceremony and entertainment.
Retired Payson Police Chief Don Engler is the guest speaker for the formal event.
The dinner includes a choice of prime rib or chicken Oscar and the cost is $50 per person. Check payable to Rim Country Detachment No. 928, Inc., and no cancellations will be accepted after Oct. 30.
Reservations are required; call Bill Sahno at 928-472-6617 or Lee Bumbalow, 928-468-1095.
the guest speaker
Don Engler retired this year after 36 years of service to the Payson Police Department.
To mark his retirement, the Roundup did a profile on Engler in July. The following comes from that story, written by staff reporter Michele Nelson.
“My whole goal here was service to the community,” said Engler. “It is so much more than being the arresting officer. There are so many other times you have to be a counselor and all these different things to solve problems.”
Ask family and friends and one word describes Engler: service.
Craig Swartwood, former mayor and longtime resident, said he was always impressed with Engler’s work ethic.
“Anyone can say anything they want about Don, but the biggest thing about him is that he cared for the people who worked for him and the people of this community,” he said.
Current mayor Tom Morrissey, a retired chief deputy U.S. marshal, gave Engler high praise.
“In law enforcement when someone says, ‘they would go through a door with someone,’ that is the highest compliment one officer can pay another,” said Morrissey. “I would go through any door, any time with Chief Don Engler.”
Background
It might surprise some that Engler was only the fourth police chief since Payson incorporated in 1973.
The former chiefs were Forrest Hinderliter, Dave Wilson (the dome at the high school is named after him), Gordy Gartner and Engler, who started on the force in 1984 and took over the top spot in 2007.
Instead of working in a large metropolitan area, Engler preferred Payson as he grew up in the small town of Bowie, Ariz. near the Mexico border by the Chiricahua National Monument.
