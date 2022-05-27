The Memorial Day ceremony at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery is at 9 a.m., Sunday, May 29. The program is at the entrance of the cemetery, where there will be chairs and a sound system.
The cemetery is just north of the Payson Golf Club on South Vista Road.
The tentative program includes:
• Opening remarks, Don Gibson
• Invocation, Don Gibson
• Flag raising, members of the Marine Corps Detachment Color Guard
• Special tribute, Don Gibson
• Musical tribute, Don Gibson and others
• Closing remarks, Don Gibson
• Benediction, Don Gibson
• Amazing Grace, musical group
• Taps, David Barry
Additional events for the holiday weekend include:
Book sale
The Pine Library Friends host a used book sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 27, 28 and 29 in the library activity room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center in the middle of the community.
The sale includes a raffle for a handcrafted wind chime by Paul Paul of Strawberry. Tickets are $3 for one; $5 for six; and $10 for 15. Tickets are available at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, Pine, and at the book sale. The drawing is at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 29 at the Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival.
Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild’s Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy. 87. Enjoy unique arts and crafts in the juried show and sale.
Breakfast, featuring pancakes, will be available from the Mountain Village Foundation first thing each morning, additional vendors will have food for sale throughout the weekend. At 11 a.m., Saturday the students of the Ha’lau Hula’O Ka’anohiokala’ school will perform a program of hula dances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!