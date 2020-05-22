Celebration of Memorial Day in Payson is different this year.
Instead of ceremonies at area cemeteries and the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park programs are inside and online.
Messinger Funeral Home
Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd. invites the public to a program at the funeral home at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 24. It will present a Memorial Day celebration and dedication of the new flag pole and memorial to the Payson Military Honor Guard.
“In the last 30 years of funeral service and hundreds of military honor guards performing honors, the Payson Military Honor guard is the best I have seen. They always add a personal touch to each and every service and go above and beyond in honoring those who served our country. Always ready and sometimes at a moment’s notice, no matter where the service is being held, they are there volunteering their service to veterans’ families. I would like to see that they get recognized more for all they do for the local community,” said Skip Burke of Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
Payson Memorial Day program
The annual Payson Memorial Day program, presented by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the Town of Payson, is a virtual video tribute available for viewing Monday, May 25. It can be seen on Facebook at “Adventure Payson” and online at www.paysonrimcountry.com.
The theme is “A time to remember, reflect, re-dedicate and pay tribute to all American Patriots.”
The change is because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Bill Sahno, chair of the Patriotic Events Committee and a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!