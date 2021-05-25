Book sale
The Pine Library Friends host a book sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30 in the library activity room, located behind the cultural hall at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
In addition to having a room full of books at great prices, the Pine Library Friends are also selling tickets for a Garden Raffle Basket filled with garden accessories, garden themed items and wine with an estimated value of $245. The tickets are one for $2; six for $5; and 15 for $10. The drawing is at noon, Sunday, May 30.
Craft Fair
The Payson Senior Center Handcrafters Club hosts a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
More than 15 crafters are participating. The admission is $1 to benefit the Payson Senior Center. In addition to the craft offerings, a drawing for a queen-size quilt is planned at the end of the event. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5. The winner will be contacted by the Payson Senior Center.
Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church hosts its Deacon’s Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 29. The church is located at 800 W. Main St. For details call 928-474-2059.
Arts & Crafts Festival
The Annual Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival hosted by the Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 29 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 30 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
The festival features 80 vendors with all kinds of crafts, plus food for purchase.
Celebration in Young
The community of Young plans a three-day Memorial Day event.
Events begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 29 with a historic hayride featuring Pleasant Valley/Young history narrated by Walt Cline.
The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children, 6 and younger. Included in the purchase of a ticket is the hayride, a small ice cream and lunch at the community center. Lunch will also be sold separately with a hamburger plate for $10 or hot dog plate for $8.
Evening music starts at 4 p.m. at the community center and features local musicians.
Festivities continue from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 30 with s’mores and fireside Pleasant Valley trivia at the community center.
On Monday, May 31 at 8 a.m. there is a flag-raising at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery followed by breakfast and a short program. Monday morning’s breakfast is free for veterans, $8 for all others.
For more information email pleasantvalleycommunitycenter@yahoo.com.
Connect and read more at facebook.com/PleasantValleyCommunityCenter
No formal Memorial Day program in Payson
The Payson Patriotic Events Committee has announced that all its formal programs associated with Memorial Day have been canceled for 2021 due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19.
A virtual video tribute will be presented on Facebook at “Adventure Payson” and online at paysonrimcountry.com.
According to retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Bill Sahno, chairman of the Payson Patriotic Events Committee, the theme selected for the group’s 2021 Memorial Day observation is, “A time to remember from whence we came and reflect upon how we paid the price for the freedoms we enjoy today.”
