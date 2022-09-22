A special program, Youth Mental Health First Aid Training, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, 404 W. Aero Drive, Payson. It takes place in the conference room and only 20 spots are available.
Call William Neal, LPC, 928-474-3303, ext. 3918 for reservations.
The program is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (ages 12 to 18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictive challenge or is in crisis.
The target audience is primarily adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth; reviews typical adolescent development; and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders, including AD/HD, and eating disorders.
This training could help the worst outcome – teen suicide. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
According to information provided by Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, the Arizona teen suicides increased by 30% from 2019 to 2020 and 65% of all Arizona suicides in 2020 were between the ages of 15 and 17.
SWBHS lists the following as things to look for that might lead a teen to suicide:
• Excessive anxiety – fearful of certain places; sudden burst of intense fear; obsessions or compulsions.
• Change in school performance – declining grades; decrease in attendance; withdrawing from friends; dropping out of extracurricular activities.
Substance use – look for changes in behavior, such as: increased mood swings; increase or decrease of appetite; change in friend group; changes in sleep routine.
Depression – impaired sleep; disturbances in mood; decreased self-esteem; decreased energy; change in appetite.
What to do
• Have frequent conversations about mental health
• Listen and validate their experiences
• Connect to your community
• Seek professional help
The teen crisis line is 602-248-8336 or text “teen.”
