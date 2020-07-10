The COVID-19 pandemic has led to major upsets in day to day living due to social isolation, job loss, an uncertain future and, for many, anxiety and stress over contracting the illness.
A recent report in JAMA of a nationwide survey of U.S. adults showed overall rates of psychological distress ballooned, particularly in the 18-29 age group.
As the pandemic continues, communities need to look for additional means for providing support to a greater number of members. NAMI Payson resumed programming July 1 and offers its workshop series “Connecting the Dots to Mental Health” beginning Wednesday, July 22 and continuing Wednesdays through Aug. 12.
NAMI Payson is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and offers free support groups and education to help people live healthy lives.
“Last year’s Journey to Mental Health workshop series was a success with most of the participants signing up for the Peer-to-Peer Education Program after the series ended,” said Patty Wisner, program director and outgoing president of NAMI Payson.
“We’ll stick with the same format, which was a hybrid support group/class, but the topics will be different so repeat attendance is welcome,” she added.
All workshops will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The site for the workshops and additional details will be provided during the registration. To register, email namipayson@yahoo.com or leave a message at 928-301-9140.
Along with Wisner, Skyler Brice, vice president of NAMI Arizona, and Emily Brice, who serves on the NAMI Payson board as the peer coordinator, will be leading the workshops. The husband and wife team are program leaders for NAMI. They co-taught NAMI’s Peer-to-Peer education program in 2019 and lead the Connections Recovery Support Group.
