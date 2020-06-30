NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans a free four week workshop series Connecting the Dots to Mental Health from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, July 22 through Aug. 12. The workshop is for adults with mental health conditions. Light refreshments will be served. The location of the workshops and additional details will be provided at registration.
To register, email namipayson@yahoo.com or leave a message at 928-301-9140.
