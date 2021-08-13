Dignitaries including state Rep. Brenda Barton and Town of Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, as well as Tonto Apache Tribal Chair Calvin Johnson and members of area veterans groups took part in the flag raising ceremony on the Tonto Apache Reservation Tuesday, Aug. 10. A group of school children and many community members also attended.
Members of the Payson Honor Guard, who also gave a 21-gun salute, raised the 8-foot-by-12-foot flag on the 25-foot pole. Under the direction of Art Schaier, chair of the Veterans Committee of Payson Elks Lodge #2154, with the help of the Rim Country Veterans group, the pole, topped with an American eagle has been placed on Lot 10 of the Tonto Apache Reservation, one of the highest points in the immediate area. The flag will be lit at night, Schaier said and is a permanent reminder to everyone of “Payson Arizona: the Flag Capital of Arizona.”
He said the flag is to honor the more than 6,000 veterans living in Gila County.
