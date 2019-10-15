The fledgling Payson Aero Club has produced its first certificated pilot. Matt Cluff of Payson passed his FAA flight test for private pilot on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Cluff is a charter member of the club, which was formed over the last year, and began flight operations last April.
He wasted no time starting his flight training — he began in May, soloing in June, and completing his first rating Sunday, Oct. 6.
His certification ends a long dry spell in the availability of training at the Payson Airport.
The Payson Aero Club formed to provide flying opportunities for local pilots and aspiring pilots, and so far, has attracted 17 equity members, with room for a few more.
Folks like Matt Cluff are the lifeblood of general aviation, and club members hope to open the limitless chances offered by the freedom of flying. Contact the club for more information — we’ll refer you to Matt.
Contacts are: Steve Vaught, president and safety officer, 928-970-2402; Kandis Mueller, vice president, 928-474-2331; Mike White, secretary, 714-309-6657; Dave Wilcox, treasurer and maintenance officer, 928-363-0555; Dale Mueller, chief pilot (and Matt’s flight instructor), 217-855-3880.
