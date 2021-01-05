Recently the Roundup ran a story about the Professional Bull Riders opening its 2021 season with a Jan.16-17 show at the Payson Event Center arena.
The Roundup learned after going to press that the event was canceled. According to two sources, the town canceled the program due to concerns about the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the community and around Arizona.
The planned program in Tucson, Jan. 9-10 is taking place as scheduled.
The elite Unleash The Beast (UTB) tour of the PBR is starting the new season by visiting iconic outdoor rodeo venues across the southern United States.
The season opener in Tucson, launching the PBR Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition, is the elite series’ first stop in Tucson since 2016 when Chase Outlaw of Hamburg, Ark., was crowned champion. The PBR Tucson Invitational bucks off at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. Round 2 and the championship round of the PBR Tucson Invitational will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10.
At the event, riders will have their shot at one bull apiece during Rounds 1 and 2, with the championship round featuring the Top 15 aggregate scorers and a chance at the event title.
Tickets for the PBR Tucson Invitational are on sale now and start at $50 for ages 13 and up, children up to 5 years old will be given entry for free, and ages 5-12 start at $15. Tickets can be purchased online at PBRTIX.com or by phone by calling 1-800-732-1727. As a part of PBR’s industry leading safety protocols, fans will be socially distanced to minimize crossover and interaction between fan groups.
