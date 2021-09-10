The Northern Gila County Fair opened at the Payson Event Center with a special tribute to first responders from the Backbone Fire Thursday night, with plenty of additional events scheduled for this weekend.
Both Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11 feature full days of exhibits, demonstrations, entertainment, a livestock auction, gymkhana, carnival rides and a dance.
Explore the best efforts of Rim Country 4-H, FFA, students, and the public at the following exhibits:
Large and small livestock, agriculture, floriculture and horticulture, homemaking arts, domestic science, canning, hobbies and handicrafts, minerals and lapidary, fine arts and photography.
Schedule of events
FRIDAY
Gates open at 8 a.m.
Exhibits open at Tonto Apache Gym, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carnival open from noon to 11 p.m.
Live Music in the Entertainment Tent
Family Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission
Magic Shows in the entertainment tent, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Alpaca Exhibit
Petting Zoo
Tractor Display
Flywheel Display
Livestock — Large Stock — 10 a.m.
Livestock Tent — Open to the public
Livestock Show, Livestock Tent, 10 a.m. – Open Livestock: Goats, Sheep, Steers, Swine
Gymkhana Horse Show, 5 p.m., Main Arena, open to all horse types and ages
Six Gal ‘N Hat concert 5-7 p.m.
Moonshine Mafia concert 6-11 p.m.
SATURDAY
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Carnival, noon to 11 p.m.
Alpaca Exhibit
Petting Zoo
Tractor Display
Hickman Farms
Flywheel Display
Livestock Tent, open to the public
Western and English Horse Show, Main Arena, 9 a.m.
Exhibits open at Tonto Apache Gym, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free Mammograms, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Payson Event Center
Small Stock Show, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Livestock Tent
Round Robin Livestock Competition, 1 p.m.
Livestock Auction, 4 p.m., Livestock Tent, buyer registration, 3 p.m.
U.S. Mounted Shooting State Finals 4D Jackpot. 5 p.m., Main Arena
Cornhole Tournament
Hula studio and ukulele 10 a.m.
Rim Country AZ Old Time Fiddlers 2 p.m.
Moonshine Mafia Concert 8-11 p.m.
SUNDAY
Cowboy Church and Worship. 9 a.m.
Exhibit pick up from Tonto Apache Gym, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
U.S. Mounted Shooting State Finals 4D Jackpot, Main Arena, immediately following Cowboy Church.
