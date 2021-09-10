2018 Northern Gila County Fair

There’s plenty to see at this weekend’s Northern Gila County Fair.

The Northern Gila County Fair opened at the Payson Event Center with a special tribute to first responders from the Backbone Fire Thursday night, with plenty of additional events scheduled for this weekend.

Both Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11 feature full days of exhibits, demonstrations, entertainment, a livestock auction, gymkhana, carnival rides and a dance.

Explore the best efforts of Rim Country 4-H, FFA, students, and the public at the following exhibits:

Large and small livestock, agriculture, floriculture and horticulture, homemaking arts, domestic science, canning, hobbies and handicrafts, minerals and lapidary, fine arts and photography.

Schedule of events

FRIDAY

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Exhibits open at Tonto Apache Gym, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carnival open from noon to 11 p.m.

Live Music in the Entertainment Tent

Family Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission

Magic Shows in the entertainment tent, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Alpaca Exhibit

Petting Zoo

Tractor Display

Flywheel Display

Livestock — Large Stock — 10 a.m.

Livestock Tent — Open to the public

Livestock Show, Livestock Tent, 10 a.m. – Open Livestock: Goats, Sheep, Steers, Swine

Gymkhana Horse Show, 5 p.m., Main Arena, open to all horse types and ages

Six Gal ‘N Hat concert 5-7 p.m.

Moonshine Mafia concert 6-11 p.m.

SATURDAY

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Carnival, noon to 11 p.m.

Alpaca Exhibit

Petting Zoo

Tractor Display

Hickman Farms

Flywheel Display

Livestock Tent, open to the public

Western and English Horse Show, Main Arena, 9 a.m.

Exhibits open at Tonto Apache Gym, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free Mammograms, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Payson Event Center

Small Stock Show, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Livestock Tent

Round Robin Livestock Competition, 1 p.m.

Livestock Auction, 4 p.m., Livestock Tent, buyer registration, 3 p.m.

U.S. Mounted Shooting State Finals 4D Jackpot. 5 p.m., Main Arena

Cornhole Tournament

Hula studio and ukulele 10 a.m.

Rim Country AZ Old Time Fiddlers 2 p.m.

Moonshine Mafia Concert 8-11 p.m.

SUNDAY

Cowboy Church and Worship. 9 a.m.

Exhibit pick up from Tonto Apache Gym, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Mounted Shooting State Finals 4D Jackpot, Main Arena, immediately following Cowboy Church.

