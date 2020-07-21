It’s summer time in Payson and it is hot outside.
This year, firefighters have been battling wildfires, including the Bush and Polles fires.
One of the ways residents can show their support is by giving a bottle of water, said Sarah Berry.
Bring cases of water with notes or posters attached to let firefighters know we care and are grateful, she said.
Drop cases of water at Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway or KMOG Radio Ranch, 500 E. Tyler Parkway.
The donated water with notes of gratitude will be delivered to Station 11 on Main Street at 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 24. For details contact Berry at Sarahb8@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!