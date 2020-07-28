Ignited by a car that caught fire along the Beeline Highway on June 13, the Bush Fire spread across 193,455 acres during the following two weeks.
It forced evacuations in Jakes Corner, Sunflower and Tonto Basin and became one of Arizona’s five largest wildfires on record.
Parts of Gila County are still recovering from the 2019 Woodbury Fire, which is the sixth largest fire in Arizona’s history. It scorched 123,875 acres.
Discussing what to do now that the fire is over is the subject of an online webinar at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 30.
Carol Ekarius, Coalitions & Collaboratives, will cover the topic, “When the Smoke Clears — The Road to Recovery Following Large-Scale Wildfire.”
Ekarius is chief executive officer of Coalitions & Collaboratives (COCO), Inc., a nonprofit that supports place-based groups working in the natural resource realm, and in the emergency response realm to natural disasters.
She has experience with wildland fire recovery, working with federal agencies, state agencies, local governments, and community members on fires across the West over the last 20 years.
Recognizing there was a lack of shared learning on post-fire response and recovery, COCO sponsored the first national conference on post-fire recovery in 2019, After the Flames.
The 2020 conference was canceled because of COVID-19, but COCO is continuing the dialog through a series of webinars and also provides a post-fire resource page at the website www.aftertheflames.com.
During her talk, Ekarius will discuss the first steps toward recovery, such as anticipating flood conditions and debris flows, working collaboratively on response by forming a recovery committee, figuring out how to pay for it, and thinking about long-term recovery.
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County hosts the online presentations. These Zoom webinars last about an hour and feature a variety of horticultural and natural resource topics. Among the recent topics were container gardening and pest control.
The link to the free online webinar is arizona.zoom.us/j/95879141421 or facebook.com/gilaextension/.
Weekly gardening-horticulture webinars are arranged and moderated by Chris Jones, extension agent for the University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension. To be added to the invite list for future gardening and horticulture workshops, call Chris at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!