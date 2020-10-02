The Payson Main Street Guild hosts Olde Main Street Day — a street festival — starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3.
Main Street merchants from the soon-to-open barbecue restaurant in the old Journigan House down to the Oxbow Saloon will host food and craft vendors. Main Street will remain open.
Event organizers encourage social distancing and mask wearing.
The Payson Art League annual Fall Show is at the outdoor dining area of the Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St., featuring more than a dozen artists with work on display and for sale, plus special drawings and raffles. The art show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3.
As part of the PAL program, the Empty Bowls event will also be outside at the restaurant, with handmade bowls available for a donation of at least $20 each. The funds from Empty Bowls, presented by the Mud Club of Payson, are donated to area food banks to help fill shelves before the major holiday food drives begin.
Chef Steve Wilson of Rim Country BBQ plans to give visitors a sneak peek at what he will offer when the restaurant officially opens in January. Owner Bob Santoro made the outdoor dining areas available for the two events for Olde Main Street Day.
The final day of the Third Annual Rim Community Non-Profit Shop Hop coincides with Olde Main Street Day, Saturday, Oct. 3. Taking part in the area are The Nook, 408 W. Main, Ste. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Humane Society Resale Store & Vintage Boutique, 510 W. Main, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Trinkets & Treasures, 512 W. Main, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pistoll Annie’s and Serendipity on Main plan entertainment and food, plus many boutique treasures.
The Oxbow invites, “Let’s have some fun! Dress Old West!” It will open at noon and until 6 p.m. will have food and beverages, live music — Junction 87 plays in the evening — pumpkin carving, face painting, craft booths and more.
For more information, contact Mary at 928-978-5778 or see their Facebook page.
More live music includes the Six Gal ’n Hat fiddle and acoustic group at Boardman Park, across the street from the Oxbow. The group may also have some local Old-time Fiddle chapter members join, playing traditional old-time fiddle music.
The park will also serve as home base to raise money to put an arch over Main Street near Highway 87. Raffle tickets will be sold up and down the street until 3 p.m. at $5 for one and $20 for six. Raffle items range from a weekend at the Romance Cottage, a short-term rental on Main Street, to items from Pistoll Annie’s and service from Payson Physical Therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!