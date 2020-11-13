Friday may add a new word to your vocabulary — and if you already knew that fear of the number 13 is known as “Triskaidekaphobia,” there’s an even more specific and Scrabble-worthy word for the anxiety that’s brought when the calendar flips to Friday the 13th: “paraskevidekatriaphobia” or “friggatriskaidekaphobia.”
Ever stayed in a hotel that didn’t have a 13th floor? Blame triskaidekaphobia for that, in western cultures it’s not uncommon for hotels to omit the number. Same for airlines — next time you fly, look and see if your plane has a 13th row of seating. Many don’t. Does your city or town have a 13th Street? Again, many don’t, bypassing the number and going straight from 12 to 14.
Dig a little deeper and evidence for the phobia can be found in pre-Christian mythology. In Viking lore, Loki is believed to be the 13th god, and said to have barged in on the Banquet of Valhalla, to which an even dozen gods were invited. And possibly the most ancient reference to the fear of 13 can be found in the Mesopotamian Code of Hammurabi, a Babylonian code of law that dates to approximately 1760 B.C. The laws are numbered, but number 13 is omitted (along with numbers 66 through 99). So, this Friday dig out the Scrabble board rather than the Ouija board — or stump other players by dropping friggatriskaidekaphobia into your game of Words With Friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!