Members of Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country brought treats to first responders to honor them on Sept. 11.
Carol Blann and Inga Chouinard brought cookies to the Main Street Fire Station, where Payson firefighters were taking part in a training program.
The Soroptimists also gave cookies to the Hellsgate Fire Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the Payson Police Department.
The club members wanted to show their appreciation.
The club was chartered in Payson in 1975 and has continually given support and financial awards to local individuals and organizations. This women’s service organization welcomes guests to learn more about their work.
Contact Carol Blann, 928-978-3881 or Jean Oliver, 928-474-6167 for more information.
