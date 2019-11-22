The Payson Area Food Drive (PAFD) opens its ninth year with a goal of $50,000 and 30,000 pounds of food. The drive runs from mid-November through Super (Souper) Bowl Sunday, the first Sunday in February. It provides food and funds for all the food banks in the Rim Country area — St. Vincent de Paul, Community Presbyterian, Cornerstone Church and the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
The Payson Area Food Drive is also an Arizona tax credit for the working poor, which means if you give up to $400 per person or $800 per couple to the PAFD you can take it as a tax credit on your Arizona income tax. The credit is through the Rim Country Rotary Foundation; if you make out a check to the Rim Country Rotary Foundation note in the memo line Payson Area Food Drive or PAFD.
Collection boxes are available at town hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway, and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, or any of the food pantries during regular hours throughout the year. Seasonal boxes are located at Bashas’, 142 E. Highway 260; Safeway, 401 E. Highway 260; Berkshire Hathaway, 609 S. Beeline Highway; Keller-Williams, The Rim Team, 611 S. Beeline Highway; and Finance of America, 411 S. Beeline Highway.
Anyone who would like to have a box at their place of business can call 928-970-3547 and leave a message. Organizers will publish the location in a future article.
Recently Mayor Tom Morrissey and the Town of Payson officially proclaimed the months of November and December Payson Area Food Drive Action Months.
The Payson Area Food Drive has kicked off in November of every year for the past nine years. Not only does the project help provide food and funds for the coming holiday season, it also stocks the shelves of all the food distribution centers in the region for the coming months.
The combined food pantries serve approximately 2,600 individuals every month.
