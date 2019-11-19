Parents, guardians and teens, is there an issue with connecting? A free event to help improve communication is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Payson Community Kids building, 213 S. Colcord Road.
Register for the event on or before Friday, Nov. 22 by contacting Jessica Palmer, community health specialist and school health liaison program, Gila County Public Health Department, at jpalmer@gilacountyaz.gov or call 928-472-5315.
In addition to communication exercises, there will be games, prizes and a free lunch.
The goals: parents/guardians will learn to communicate with their teen before they date, how to handle sensitive subjects and monitor without meddling. Teens will learn to de-stress; make healthy choices and set realistic goals.
A mom who attended a recent session said:
“Thank you so very much for the very enjoyable and informative workshop. I really enjoyed the first part of the class where we role-played and the youth made wise choices. It’s amazing how some of those situations could be identified by some of us adults.”
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!