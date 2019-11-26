Payson and the Payson Flycasters Club hosted 24 combat veterans from the Valley Saturday, Nov. 9. The veterans were here to fish and enjoy the hospitality of the Payson Flycasters Club as part of Project Healing Waters.
The veterans meet several times a month in the Phoenix area to learn basic fly fishing skills, practice fly tying and, like most fisherpersons, learn to stretch the truth some.
Ten local club members served as guides, chefs, servers and sources of local fishing lore. The veterans enjoyed cooperative weather and caught a mixture of trout and sunfish.
“While many of our club members are veterans too, many of the Project Healing Waters participants have served in numerous combat environments during their tours of duty. It is a real honor for us to host them and hear their stories,” said Tom Herman, co-president of the Flycasters.
The Payson Flycasters teach both elementary and middle school students, coordinated through the schools, and adults fly fishing skills.
Go to paysonflycasters.org for information on how to register for the adult classes, which are organized through the Payson Parks and Recreation Office.
The club, and its partner organization, the Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited, is also working to keep streams healthy.
