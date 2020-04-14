When the governor’s Stay at Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected executive order started at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 31 the library limited its curbside pickup program. Earlier it was available to anyone with a library card.
With the change, now only students or their parents can pickup books curbside for reference or reading materials. The library is offering its collection to support families and local schools by supplying, “products needed to conduct distance learning” to our community.
Parents or students must have a library card in good standing to use this service.
The library is allowing check out of up to 10 books per student until the 30 item per library card limit is reached.
To request books for students please ca ll the library at 928-474-9260.
David Grassé said the library is getting about 5 to 8 calls a day. And the average number of books each child is checking out is five.
“The Books for Kids program is fairly successful thus far. We have been advertising it all over social media, and had a good response,” Grassé said.
