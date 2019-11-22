Members of the Payson Lions Club attacked trash along Highway 260 east of Payson on Sunday, Oct. 20, helping to spiff up the highway for the coming holidays. Club members collected 22 large blue bags of trash, which ADOT then later picked up for disposal. This is only slightly less than the 27 bags picked up last April. Drink cups and cardboard were the dominant items collected.
Payson Lions ready Hwy. 260 for holidays
