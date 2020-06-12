To promote patriotism in the community, the Payson Lions Club, will have more than 100 American flags displayed across town in celebration of Flag Day, Sunday, June 14.
Members of the club are proud to help Payson represent the honor bestowed upon it by Gov. Doug Ducey as the “Flag Capital of Arizona.”
Payson Lions Club and the United States Marine Corps Detachment will, through ceremony and demonstration, honor the United States flag.
Mayor Tom Morrissey has drafted a proclamation declaring June 14, 2020, as Honor Our Flag Day in Payson. The proclamation urges all citizens to display the flag.
Elks Flag Day program
The Payson Elks Lodge will honor the U.S. flag with a brief ceremony on the ramada behind the lodge building, 1200 N. Highway 87. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 14. All Elks and their guests are invited to attend.
