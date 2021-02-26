Francis Horner of Payson celebrates his 102nd birthday Wednesday, March 3.
Horner was born in 1919 in Kansas and grew up on a wheat farm, the oldest of seven.
Prior to the start of World War II, he volunteered with the U.S. Army and went into the Army Corps of Engineers. The corps’ primary duties were constructing fighting positions, bridges, and obstacles, placing and detonating explosives, along with serving in combat with the infantry.
Horner is a decorated WWII veteran, who served in the African and European campaigns. He retired as a Red Star Sgt. Major after 42 years of service to the country. In the mid ’70s he was called back to active service to inspect the many American war dead cemeteries in Europe and Africa.
He and his wife, Fern, moved to Payson 45 years ago. They designed and built a home in Payson North and were among the first residents in the development. Mrs. Horner died 12 years ago.
Horner is in excellent physical condition, though he has a hearing problem. You might run into him at Walmart where he shops, proudly wearing his WWII hat.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a large birthday party this year, but his friends hope to gather and celebrate Horner’s 103rd birthday next year.
